Home Photos Players demonstrating their skills during late Ayaz Soomro Festival at Arts CouncilPhotosSports PhotosPlayers demonstrating their skills during late Ayaz Soomro Festival at Arts Council Sat, 20 Mar 2021, 5:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-200321 LARKANA: March 20 - Players demonstrating their skills during late Ayaz Soomro Festival at Arts Council. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP13-200321ALSO READ Players struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between NLI-A and NLI-B teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers struggling to get hold on the ball in polo match played between NLI-A and NLI-B teams during Jashan-e-Baharan Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo...Tough competition at the Bodybuilding Championship 2021 at Dialdas Club, KarachiPlayers in action during qualifying round of Pakistan Day Men’s Tennis Championship 2021 by Sindh Tennis Association at Gymkhana Court