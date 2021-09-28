PhotosSports Photos Player participating in long jump during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. Tue, 28 Sep 2021, 5:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP08-280921 PESHAWAR: September 28 - Player participating in long jump during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP08-280921 PESHAWAR: APP09-280921 PESHAWAR: September 28 – Player participating in long jump during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP10-280921 PESHAWAR: September 28 – Player participating in long jump during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP11-280921 PESHAWAR: September 28 – Player participating in long jump during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP12-280921 PESHAWAR: September 28 – Player participating in discus throw during Under 16 and 17 Inter Provincial Athletics Meet at Qayyum Sports Complex. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum