KARACHI: July 28  A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals at Ranchore line area in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: July 28  A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals at Ranchore line area in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP29-28 KARACHI: July 28  A blacksmith sharpens knives to be used for slaughtering sacrificial animals at Ranchore line area in connection with upcoming Muslims festival Eid-ul-Azha in the provincial capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP29-28

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR