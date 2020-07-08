PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood chairing the 18th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference to discuss prospects of opening educational institutes in the country. APP July 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP32-08 ISLAMABAD: July 08 - Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood chairing the 18th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference to discuss prospects of opening educational institutes in the country. APP APP32-08