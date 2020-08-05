ISLAMABAD: August 05  A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation of Independence Day celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: August 05  A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation of Independence Day celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP06-05 ISLAMABAD: August 05  A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation of Independence Day celebrations in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP06-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR