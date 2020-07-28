PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: July 28 Deserving people in queue to receive relief fund under Ehsaas Cash Program announced by Prime Minister at Government Comprehensive Boys Higher Secondary School Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan July 28, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP23-28 HYDERABAD: July 28 Deserving people in queue to receive relief fund under Ehsaas Cash Program announced by Prime Minister at Government Comprehensive Boys Higher Secondary School Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP23-28