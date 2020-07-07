Home Photos General Coverage Photos CHAGAI: July 07 – Quick Response team of Levies Force presenting before... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos CHAGAI: July 07 – Quick Response team of Levies Force presenting before the media the five teenagers belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after their recovery while moving illegally towards Iran. APP Photo Ali Raza July 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP52-07 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: July 08 – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) being given detailed briefing on prevailing security situation, progress on development... ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Senator Mohsin Aziz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP ISLAMABAD: July 08 – Leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP