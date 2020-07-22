Home
Associated Press Of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: July 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting on improvements in various departments of Punjab. APP
ISLAMABAD: July 22 – Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP
ISLAMABAD: July 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting regarding gas related issues. APP
Latest National News
PM stresses upon latest, better quality health services in Punjab
July 22, 2020
President urges provinces to ensure SOPs compliance during Eid ul Azha,...
July 22, 2020
Pakistan committed to fraternal ties with Bangladesh: PM
July 22, 2020
General Photos
KARACHI: July 22 A view of stagnant sewerage water accumulated...
July 22, 2020
LAHORE: July 22 Vendors displaying sacrificial animals to attract the...
July 22, 2020
LAHORE: July 22 Vendors displaying sacrificial animals to attract the...
July 22, 2020
Latest Global News
Pakistan’s talented youth to shape country’s future: Nafees Zakaria
July 22, 2020
Deforestation decreased but still remains a concern: UN report
July 22, 2020
Ex-US VP Biden takes eight-point lead over Trump in new 2020...
July 22, 2020
