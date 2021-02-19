Home Photos Feature Photos PHA staffers sapling seasonal plants near camp jailPhotosFeature PhotosPHA staffers sapling seasonal plants near camp jail Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 10:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-190221 LAHORE: February:19 – PHA staffers sapling seasonal plants near camp jail. APP Photo by Tabasam NaveedRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPHA staffers looking after the plants at Kalama ChowkLAHORE: November 10 PHA staffers showering water on the roadside greenbelt plants. APP photo by Tabasam NaveedLAHORE: October 20 – PHA staffers sapling seasonal plants along the canal. APP Photo by Amir Khan