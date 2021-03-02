Home Photos Feature Photos PHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at ShamsabadPhotosFeature PhotosPHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at Shamsabad Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:11 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-020321 RAWALPINDI: March 02 - PHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at Shamsabad. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP19-020321ALSO READ Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12Tree plantation vital for green future of Pakistan: Amin AslamHESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity at Latifabad