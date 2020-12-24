Home Photos Feature Photos PHA displayed a huge panaflex containing the Quaid-e-Azams portrait to mark the... PhotosFeature Photos PHA displayed a huge panaflex containing the Quaid-e-Azams portrait to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation at Moti Mahal Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-241220 RAWALPINDI: December 24 - PHA displayed a huge panaflex containing the Quaid-e-Azams portrait to mark the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation at Moti Mahal. APP photo by Abid Zia APP10-241220