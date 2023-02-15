PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium Wed, 15 Feb 2023, 12:47 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP59-140223 KARACHI: February 14 - Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB/FHA APP59-140223 KARACHI APP60-140223 KARACHI APP61-140223 KARACHI