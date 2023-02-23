PhotosSports Photos Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium Thu, 23 Feb 2023, 10:41 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP72-230223 KARACHI: February 23 - Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United's Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS APP72-230223 KARACHI: APP73-230223 KARACHI: February 23 – Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Peshawar Zalmi’s batsman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS