Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

APP72-230223 KARACHI: February 23 - Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United's Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS
APP73-230223 KARACHI: February 23 – Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Peshawar Zalmi’s batsman during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/MOS

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub is being clean bowled by Islamabad United's Mubasir Khan (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium

Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman is clean bowled by Karachi Kings' Aamer Yamin (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Players and officials pay tribute to the families and children of Martyrs of Karachi Police Office terrorist Attack

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Sultans getting advantage of Multan’s conditions, Mushtaq Ahmed

Rossouw's 75-run inning helps Multan Sultans thrashing Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi team players celebrating after taking the wicket of Multan Sultan's batter Shan Masood during the PSL8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying PSL8 T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings' Haider Ali (R) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Spectators enjoying during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

