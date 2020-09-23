PESHAWAR: September 23 – Students being sanitized against corona virus in school premises as part of SOPs after COVID-19 pandemic lockdown ended at Begam Shahab-Ud-Din School. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: September 23 - Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

