PESHAWAR: September 17 – BRT buses are parked at stations for maintenance after closure of service for a month due to repeated incidents of fire eruption in buses. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

PESHAWAR: September 17 - BRT buses are parked at stations for maintenance after closure of service for a month due to repeated incidents of fire eruption in buses. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP09-17
PESHAWAR: September 17 - BRT buses are parked at stations for maintenance after closure of service for a month due to repeated incidents of fire eruption in buses. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP09-17
ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: September 17 - BRT buses are parked at stations for maintenance after closure of service for a month due to repeated incidents of fire eruption in buses. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR