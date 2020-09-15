PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: September 15 – Officials of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa releasing more than 50 precious birds including white eyed buzzards and kestrel falcons after seizing them from poachers in D.I. Khan. APP Tue, 15 Sep 2020, 8:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-15 PESHAWAR: September 15 - Officials of Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa releasing more than 50 precious birds including white eyed buzzards and kestrel falcons after seizing them from poachers in D.I. Khan. APP APP67-15