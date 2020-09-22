PESHAWAR: Sep 22  Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai addressing a press conference at Osama Zafar Shaheed Government High School No. 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

PESHAWAR: Sep 22  Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai addressing a press conference at Osama Zafar Shaheed Government High School No. 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP15-22 PESHAWAR: Sep 22  Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai addressing a press conference at Osama Zafar Shaheed Government High School No. 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP15-22

ALSO READ  QUETTA: September 22 - PTI Central General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani addressing a press conference. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR