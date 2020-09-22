PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: Sep 22 Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai addressing a press conference at Osama Zafar Shaheed Government High School No. 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Tue, 22 Sep 2020, 5:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-22 PESHAWAR: Sep 22 Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai addressing a press conference at Osama Zafar Shaheed Government High School No. 2. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP15-22 ALSO READ QUETTA: September 22 - PTI Central General Secretary Amir Mehmood Kiyani addressing a press conference. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer