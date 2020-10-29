PESHAWAR: October 29 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides 7th Senate meeting of Kohat University of Science & Technology at Governors House. APP
APP57-29 PESHAWAR: October 29 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides 7th Senate meeting of Kohat University of Science & Technology at Governors House. APP
APP57-29

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: October 28 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman presides BoG meeting of IM Sciences at Governor House. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR