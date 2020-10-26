PESHAWAR: October 26 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman planting a sapling under Governor Fruits for All Program during a tree plantation ceremony arranged by Pakistan Customs at Regi Lalma. APP
