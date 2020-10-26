Home Photos National Photos PESHAWAR: October 26 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman planting a sapling... PhotosNational Photos PESHAWAR: October 26 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman planting a sapling under Governor Fruits for All Program during a tree plantation ceremony arranged by Pakistan Customs at Regi Lalma. APP Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 11:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-26 PESHAWAR: October 26 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman planting a sapling under Governor Fruits for All Program during a tree plantation ceremony arranged by Pakistan Customs at Regi Lalma. APP APP50-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser planting a sapling of... PESHAWAR: October 14 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Muhibullah Khan and MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan... ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP