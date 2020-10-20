PESHAWAR: October 20 - A vendor displaying roasted grams to attract the customers outside his shop. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP21-20 PESHAWAR: October 20 - A vendor displaying roasted grams to attract the customers outside his shop. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP21-20

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 19  A vendor displaying fish at his shop at Bani Chowk to attract customers. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR