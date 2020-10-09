Home Photos National Photos PESHAWAR: October 09 Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation, Sania... PhotosNational Photos PESHAWAR: October 09 Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation, Sania Nishtar meets Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss about Panagahs. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is also present. APP Fri, 9 Oct 2020, 8:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-09 PESHAWAR: October 09 Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation, Sania Nishtar meets Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss about Panagahs. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is also present. APP APP31-09 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 05 – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan talking to Chairman CPEC Authority Retired Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa who call on... MULTAN: October 02 – A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket... MULTAN: October 02 A view of the cricket match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket...