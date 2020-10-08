Home Photos National Photos PESHAWAR: October 08 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial... PhotosNational Photos PESHAWAR: October 08 – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan who called on him at Governor’s House. APP Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-08 PESHAWAR: October 08 - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman talking to Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan who called on him at Governor's House. APP APP40-08