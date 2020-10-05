PESHAWAR: October 05 - KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP53-05 PESHAWAR: October 05 - KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP53-05

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: October 05 - KP Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan is giving trophy to position holder during 52 Golf Championship here at Golf Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR