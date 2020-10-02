Home Photos General Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 02 – Governor Khyber Pakhtun khwa Shah Farman in a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: October 02 – Governor Khyber Pakhtun khwa Shah Farman in a group photo with a representative delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum who called on him at Governor’s House. APP Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 10:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-02 PESHAWAR: October 02 - Governor Khyber Pakhtun khwa Shah Farman in a group photo with a representative delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum who called on him at Governor's House. APP APP25-02 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: October 02 - Governor Khyber Pakhtun khwa Shah Farman in a group photo with a representative delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum who called on him at Governor's House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: October 02 – Governor Khyber Pakhtun khwa Shah Farman in a group photo with a representative delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum who called...