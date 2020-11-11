PESHAWAR: November 11 Electrocuted to death at University of Peshawar the mega bats/ Flying Fox pose threat to human and animal lives as according to a research by Yi Fan, Zheng Li Shi and Peng Zhou titled Bat Coronaviruses in China traced the origins of agents of Coronavirus, SARS, MERS and SADS to bats. These bats remain hanging with the electric wires until got rotten and mutilated in the environment. The University administration and wildlife department should pay attention to monitor the population of these bats besides properly disposing of their bodies to avoid serious repercussions to local population. Children are often seen plucking and collecting fruits from the trees which serve as habitat for these bats. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum