PESHAWAR: November 07  CEO Land Rover Asim Durani and other Culture and Tourism officials are posing for a group photo with other participants during 11th Vintage Car Rally at Michni Check Post. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP22-07 PESHAWAR: November 07  CEO Land Rover Asim Durani and other Culture and Tourism officials are posing for a group photo with other participants during 11th Vintage Car Rally at Michni Check Post. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP22-07

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: November 07  Vintage Car Rally crossing Bab-e-Khyber during Culture and Tourism Authority organized 11th Vintage Car Really from Michni Check Post to Peshawar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR