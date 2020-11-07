PESHAWAR: November 07  11th Vintage Car Really from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP23-07 PESHAWAR: November 07  11th Vintage Car Really from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP23-07

ALSO READ  PESHAWAR: November 07  A view of 11th Vintage Car Rally from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR