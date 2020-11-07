Home Photos Feature Photos PESHAWAR: November 07 11th Vintage Car Rally starts from Michni Check... PhotosFeature Photos PESHAWAR: November 07 11th Vintage Car Rally starts from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-07 PESHAWAR: November 07 11th Vintage Car Rally starts from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP17-07 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: Nov 7 View of visitor at Michni Check Post point during 11th Vintage Car Rally organised by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: November 07 11th Vintage Car Really from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar... PESHAWAR: November 07 11th Vintage Car Really from Michni Check Post to Peshawar organized by Culture and Tourism Authority. APP Photo by Shaheryar... PESHAWAR: November 07 CEO Land Rover Asim Durani and other Culture and Tourism officials are posing for a group photo with other participants...