PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: August 27 WSSP worker busy in anti-mosquitoes spraying before Zuljinnah procession on 7th of the Holy Month of Muharramul Harram at Kucha Risal Dar. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum August 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP67-27 APP67-27 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: August 27 - A view of flooded Nullah Lai passing through the area triggered floods and forcing people to move along with their belongings to safer places in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia