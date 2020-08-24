PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: August 24 – Police officers monitoring CCTV cameras of Muharram ul Haram procession routes in the city at Khan Raziq Police Station. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum August 24, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-24 PESHAWAR: August 24 - Police officers monitoring CCTV cameras of Muharram ul Haram procession routes in the city at Khan Raziq Police Station. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP18-24 ALSO READ MULTAN: August 24 - Arts students of Bahauddin Zakariya University busy in painting on the wall to add beautification in the city. APP photo by Safdar Abbas