PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: August 21 A man is fixing street light on route of Muharram procession at Kucha Risaal Dar without any safety. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum August 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-21 PESHAWAR: August 21 A man is fixing street light on route of Muharram procession at Kucha Risaal Dar without any safety. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP41-21 ALSO READ QUETTA: August 21 - People of Hazara Community are purchasing Tazia at Alamdar Raod during Muharram-ul-Haram. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer