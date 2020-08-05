PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos PESHAWAR: August 05 People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum August 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP55-05 PESHAWAR: August 05 People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP55-05