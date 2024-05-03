Persons holding goats while sitting on the rear seat of a motorcycle at fort road.

- The American female’s band ‘Raining Jana’ is presenting the essence of American and Pakistani music on stage in a music program organized by the US Embassy and Wall City in Lahore Fort Royal Kitchen.
- Visitors enjoy boat riding at Gutwala Park.
- Players in action during cricket match played between Multan Women Cricket and Quetta Women Cricket teams during National Women’s One Day Cricket Tournament 2024 at Iqbal Stadium.
- Women on the way while carrying dry dung cake bags on her head used for burning purpose.
- Engr Amir Muqam grieves over loss of lives in GB bus incident
Pakistan's National News Agency