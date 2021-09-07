Permanent Representative of Pakistan, Ambassador Munir Akram speaking during the High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace Transformative Role of the Culture of Peace: Promoting Resilience and Inclusion in Post-COVID Recovery around

Permanent Representative of Pakistan, Ambassador Munir Akram speaking during the High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace Transformative Role of the Culture of Peace: Promoting Resilience and Inclusion in Post-COVID Recovery around
APP61-070921 NEW YORK: September 07 - Permanent Representative of Pakistan, Ambassador Munir Akram speaking during the High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace Transformative Role of the Culture of Peace: Promoting Resilience and Inclusion in Post-COVID Recovery around. APP
APP61-070921

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR