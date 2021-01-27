Perched in between legendary Suleman Mountain Range and mighty river Indus, the centuries old Harrand fort in Jampur tahsil of district Rajanpur is once again under the spotlight to undergo a maiden effort by the Punjab archaeology department for restoration and conservation of the monument, now mostly in ruins. The monument has never undergone restoration/conservation since 1985 when it was declared a protected site by the Punjab government, an official said. (Match the photo with APP feature slugged Centuries old Harrand fort again under spotlight for restoration, conservation already been released