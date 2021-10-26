PhotosSports Photos People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan Tue, 26 Oct 2021, 11:04 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP76-261021 KARACHI: October 26 - People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP76-261021 KARACHI: APP78-261021 KARACHI: October 26 – People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP77-261021 KARACHI: October 26 – People watching ICC Mens T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand on a big screen at Arts Council of Pakistan. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi