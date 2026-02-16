Monday, February 16, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPeople watch and enjoy the T20 cricket match between Pakistan and India...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

People watch and enjoy the T20 cricket match between Pakistan and India on TV screen in the Provincial Capital

People watch and enjoy the T20 cricket match between Pakistan and India on TV screen in the Provincial Capital
APP37-150226 LAHORE: February 15 – People watch and enjoy the T20 cricket match between Pakistan and India on TV screen in the Provincial Capital. APP/AMI/FHA
51
People watch and enjoy the T20 cricket match between Pakistan and India on TV screen in the Provincial Capital
APP37-150226
LAHORE
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan