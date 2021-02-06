People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south of Larkana in Sindh
APP20-060221 LARKANA: February 06 - People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south of Larkana in Sindh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR