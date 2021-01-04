Home Photos Feature Photos People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the... PhotosFeature Photos People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south of Larkana in Sindh Mon, 4 Jan 2021, 7:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-040121 LARKANA: January 04 People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south of Larkana in Sindh. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP24-040121 ALSO READ A view of D.K area of Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south of Larkana in Sindh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of D.K area of Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers... A view of D.K area Street of Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28... People visiting worlds historical place Mohenjo-Daro (Mound of dead) remains of the most impressive city of the Indus Valley Civilization, located 28 kilometers south...