APP44-230225
LAHORE: February 23 – People visiting the Vintage Car Show in celebration of the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 organized the Vintage Classic Car Club of Pakistan, in collaboration with PHA at the Polo Ground. APP/MTF/ABB
