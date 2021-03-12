People visiting Channar Pir Shrine in Cholistan Desert. The festival of Channar Pir is going on since last five weeks and it would remain continuous for two more weeks
APP08-120321 BAHAWALPUR: March 12 – People visiting Channar Pir Shrine in Cholistan Desert. The festival of Channar Pir is going on since last five weeks and it would remain continuous for two more weeks. Hassan Bukhari
