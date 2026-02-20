Friday, February 20, 2026
People undergo security checks before entering Faisal Masjid for the first Friday prayers of Ramazan ul Mubarak in the Federal Capital.

APP16-200226 ISLAMABAD: February 20 - People undergo security checks before entering Faisal Masjid for the first Friday prayers of Ramazan ul Mubarak in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
ISLAMABAD: February 20 – Security personnel check worshippers before their entry into Faisal Masjid for the first Friday prayers of Ramazan ul Mubarak in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
ISLAMABAD: February 20 – People undergo security checks before entering Faisal Masjid for the first Friday prayers of Ramazan ul Mubarak in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
ISLAMABAD: February 20 – People undergo security checks before entering Faisal Masjid for the first Friday prayers of Ramazan ul Mubarak in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/MAF/FHA
