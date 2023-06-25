PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People trying to load the camel on delivery vehicle at temporary cattle Market Shahpur Kanjra in connection with Eidul Azha Sun, 25 Jun 2023, 7:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP36-250623 LAHORE: June 25 – People trying to load the camel on delivery vehicle at temporary cattle Market Shahpur Kanjra in connection with Eidul Azha. APP/MTF/TZD APP36-250623 LAHORE: APP37-250623 LAHORE: June 25 – People trying to load the camel on delivery vehicle at temporary cattle Market Shahpur Kanjra in connection with Eidul Azha. APP/MTF/TZD APP38-250623 LAHORE: June 25 – Vendors are displaying sacrificial camels to attract the customers at temporary cattle market Shahpur Kanjra in connection with Eidul Azha. APP/MTF/TZD Sponsored Ad