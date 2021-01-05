Home Photos Feature Photos People traveling on horse cart, despite modern means of transport. Traditional horse... PhotosFeature Photos People traveling on horse cart, despite modern means of transport. Traditional horse cart (Taanga) culture still exist in the 5000 year old city Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 7:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-050121 MULTAN: January 05 - People traveling on horse cart, despite modern means of transport. Traditional horse cart (Taanga) culture still exist in the 5000 year old city. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP21-050121 ALSO READ Vendors displaying fish to attract the customers as demand increased due to cold weather at Fish Market RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors busy in cleaning fish for customer at fish market as increased demand during cold weather Vendors displaying fish to attract the customers as demand increased due to cold weather at Fish Market Children catching fish in the Mori Canal during the Annual Cleaning by Irrigation Department