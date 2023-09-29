People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world

People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world
APP27-290923 LAHORE: September 29 - People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world. APP/MTF/ABB
People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world
APP27-290923
LAHORE
People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world
APP28-290923
LAHORE
People take part in a rally celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). People are celebrating the birth anniversary Eid Milad un Nabi of the Holy prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal across the world
APP29-290923
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services