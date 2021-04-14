People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan
APP22-140421 HYDERABAD: April 14  People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR