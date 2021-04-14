Home Photos Feature Photos People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on... PhotosFeature Photos People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-140421 HYDERABAD: April 14 People standing in queue outside Utility Store for purchasing food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan. APP photo by Akram Ali ALSO READ People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing sugar packets on subsidized rates at Sasta Ramadan Bazaar, Susan Road People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of...