People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak

Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 9:32 PM

APP18-130421 MULTAN: April 13 People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

MULTAN: April 13 – Customers standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom shah road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

People purchasing dates from vendor in connection with Holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak at Tower Market