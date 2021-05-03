People standing in queue at the entrance gate of Atrium mall as a prevention measures taken by the mall management to contain spread of corona virus pandemic
APP41-030521 KARACHI: May 03  People standing in queue at the entrance gate of Atrium mall as a prevention measures taken by the mall management to contain spread of corona virus pandemic. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

