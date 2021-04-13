Home Photos General Coverage Photos People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 11:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-130421 KARACHI: April 13 - People standing in a queue at Utility Store to get food item on subsidized rates after Government announced package in the month of Ramadan. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People standing in queue for purchasing sugar packets from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Masoom Shah Road in connection with upcoming Holy month of... People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at... People standing in queue while waiting for their turn outside Utility Store after inauguration of Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package on Utility Store at...