PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos People standing in a queue at a fruit stall established by a non-profit organization near Jail Chowrangi, where people can buy fruits at the price of Rs 10 per kg Sat, 25 Mar 2023, 8:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP34-250323 KARACHI: March 25 – People standing in a queue at a fruit stall established by a non-profit organization near Jail Chowrangi, where people can buy fruits at the price of Rs 10 per kg. APP/SDQ/ZID APP34-250323 KARACHI: